Flood preparation tests to cause traffic delays in Clifton BY COPPER ERA STAFF Sep 14, 2022 Sep 14, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago The town of Clifton's annual flood gate closure test and monthly flood siren test will take place at 10 a.m. Sept. 27.As a result, U.S. Route 191/Coronado Boulevard will be closed.Drivers should expect 20- to 30-minute delays. Clifton workers complete mandatory flood gate drills in 2017. COURTESY PHOTO