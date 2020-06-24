Although the pre-season might look a little different for high school football teams, Duncan and Moreni’s coaches and players are excited to be back in the gym.
On May 28, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said schools will reopen from the COVID-19 shut down in August. On the same day, the Arizona Interscholastic Association executive board endorsed a set of recommended guidelines for what a safe return to competition could entail.
“It has been great to see the team and we’re getting better as a team,” said Morenci head coach Joe Garcia. “Over the past two weeks, the team has been doing weight and speed training. We adhere to the social distancing guidelines and do a lot of sanitizing.”
The team is usually doing drills and practicing by this time, but Garcia said the team is working hard,and they eagerly await the opportunity to get back onto the field.
The Duncan High School football team will began their strength and conditioning on Monday. Duncan’s head football coach Eric Bejerano said he is excited to start back up.
“With the new safety guidelines, it’s going to be a challenge for the players and coaches. If we don’t follow the guidelines, then we don’t play. I feel it will be good to teach the boys how to take care of themselves,” said Bejerano.
AIA recommended the following re-entry guidelines for the return of high school sports:
Phase 1: allows for group activities of no more than ten people with an on-site coach and activities cannot be conducted at public facilities.
Phase 2: calls for group activities to be upped to no more than 50 people and requires an on-site coach. Public facilities would remain closed for the activities.
Phase 3: reopens public training facilities and doesn’t limit the number of people allowed to participate. It also doesn’t require social distancing, although the AIA recommends it.
Players also cannot give each other high fives, fist bumps, or hugs, and each athlete shall have his own ball, protective gear, and additional equipment.