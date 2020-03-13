DUNCAN — Lucas Basteen, a senior tennis player at Duncan High School, took some time after practice to answer questions about his tennis career.
Q: How long have you been playing tennis and why?
A: The first time I ever touched a tennis racket was a few years ago when I was a freshman. I had never even watched tennis before. I had played baseball all my life, and I had always enjoyed it, but come to high school, I was ready to try something new. Really, I’d play both if I could!
Q: What has tennis taught you?
A: Tennis has taught me persistence and patience. For those who haven’t ever played before, it’s not as easy as you might think. I’ve come a long way and sometimes progress a lot slower than I’d like.
Q: Favorite thing about play tennis?
A: My favorite thing about tennis is how quickly the game can change. Someone can hit a really nice shot, but then somehow the opponent returns it with an even better shot.
Q: Best tennis moment so far?
A: Getting nice shots at the net is where my best moments happen.
Q: The hardest part of the game?
A: The hardest part about tennis is staying composed and consistent. It’s easy to get flustered, and that never helps performance, so you just have to learn to let it go. Doing something good isn’t too hard, but doing something good over and over again is tough.