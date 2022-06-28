featured Free workshop for early learners BY COPPER ERA STAFF Jun 28, 2022 Jun 28, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Morenci Library is hosting a free early literacy workshop from 10-11 a.m. July 18 for anyone who cares for children ages 0-5.Learn how to make daily routines more exciting and educational by simply talking, singing and playing. Participants will receive a free activity kit and books to take home.Reserve your spot by calling (928) 865-7042.The library is located at 346 Plaza Drive in Morenci. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Workshop Morenci Library Kit Literacy Participant Activity Routine Load comments Trending Stories Roper Lake: What it looks like, where it's going Man dies after exchanging gunfire with officers From the Publisher: Here's where our newspapers are headed Inmate dies at Graham County Jail Grads earn two diplomas New managing editor takes charge of newsroom for Courier and Copper Era Desert mistletoe: Is this stuff killing our trees or does it have value? Group makes the hard times easier for families Dallen Haws: Mistakes that can kill you in retirement Record gas prices starting to hit home