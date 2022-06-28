Morenci Library is hosting a free early literacy workshop from 10-11 a.m. July 18 for anyone who cares for children ages 0-5.

Learn how to make daily routines more exciting and educational by simply talking, singing and playing. Participants will receive a free activity kit and books to take home.

Reserve your spot by calling (928) 865-7042.

The library is located at 346 Plaza Drive in Morenci.

Tags

Load comments