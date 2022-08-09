A few months of hands-on experience at the Morenci mine and the guidance of a good mentor were enough to convince Bebak Sandhu to pursue a career in mining.

Sandhu is one of 253 interns who worked at Freeport-McMoRan sites throughout the United States this summer, performing a variety of jobs ranging from office work to engineering.

Freeport internships build talent, hone student skills

Freeport McMoRan mining interns often choose a career in mining after spending a summer boots-on-the-ground.

