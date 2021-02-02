Freeport-McMoRan announced Tuesday that Gerald J. Ford, non-executive chairman of the board of directors, has stepped down and will be retiring as director at the end of June. They also announced they've appointed Richard C. Adkerson as Chairman of the Board.
According to a news release, Adkerson will continue to be the CEO.
The board also appointed CFO Kathleen L. Quirk as FCX’s president.
Adkerson been CEO since 2003 and a member of the board since 2006 and Quirk has over 30 years of experience in the Freeport-McMoRan organization and is a senior member of the company’s executive team. She's been CFO since 2003.
In other news, Freeport also announced Tuesday that its board of directors has reinstated a cash dividend on its common stock at an annual rate of $0.30 per share.
The company suspended the payments last April because of the pandemic and at that time the common stock was $0.20 per share.
According to a news release, the Board intends to declare a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share.
In addition, the Board has adopted a new financial policy for the allocation of cash flows aligned with its strategic objectives of maintaining a strong balance sheet, increasing cash returns to shareholders and advancing opportunities for future growth, the release said.
Under the new policy, up to 50% of available cash flows generated after planned capital spending and distributions to noncontrolling interests would be allocated to shareholder returns and the balance to debt reduction and investments in value enhancing growth projects, according to the release