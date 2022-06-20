Hello, Eastern Arizona. I want to begin by saying that I am so happy to be here. Over the past six months, I have been honored with opportunities to meet quite a number of you and have felt the warmth of your welcome.
My arrival was also met with more than a few challenges. We have been without a local editor or local newsroom staff since before my arrival in December. It has been an arduous journey to provide fresh content while making every effort to resist hiring just any editor willing to join us, and to recruit the best editor for this community. My standards are high and although it was tempting in moments of frustration to make a “desperation hire,” I held fast. I was determined to bring in a talented professional who would respect this community and serve this organization with passion and integrity.
I could not be more pleased and excited that patience has paid off in a huge way. As announced on the front page of today’s edition, Mr. Thomas (Tom) Bodus, has joined our efforts to bring you the best local journalism and is the perfect partner to help me usher in a new era for this organization.
Now, moving forward, let’s talk about the direction of the Eastern Arizona Courier and Copper Era. For those who understand this business, you know that the publisher sets the tone for the newspaper and I take that responsibility most seriously. What we do is important. We are the fourth estate, which is vital to protect our civil liberties. We are here to promote local journalism as well as to serve as the historical record of our community, as has been true for 134 years. These principles are deeply ingrained in my convictions.
I believe that newspapers have a responsibility to inform and report the news rather than create the news. I believe in the purity of our mission to be the watchdog of our society and, most importantly, to reveal — as well as tell the truth. In this day and age, I’m afraid that this mission has become convoluted by some media organizations in the race to stand out and compete for attention in our country.
People feel an ownership of their local newspaper, as they should, and are quick to voice their opinions on our content. You know the old adage about not pleasing all of the people all of the time and all that. As free citizens we are guaranteed the freedom of speech, not guaranteed, however, that everyone will agree with said speech. And that’s OK. We I can assure our readers that we are keeping a close eye on things in an attempt to keep it as balanced as we can.
We will continue the practice of refraining from endorsing candidates in political races. We will provide our readers with as much information as we can and leave it up to the individuals to decide what is important to them when they go to the polls. We are here to provide information, not tell you how to think. I have more faith in this community than that.
We will, however, reserve the option to take a stand on issues directly affecting this community. I don’t believe that we should get involved in every controversy, but we will determine when we deem it appropriate and important for us to speak out. You may not always agree with us, but we will just have to agree to disagree if that is the case.
I will remind you that news coverage and opinion are different animals and are not co-mingled within the pages of our newspaper. I have great confidence in the leadership and judgment of the editorial staff to understand the difference and keep those lines clear and our integrity intact.
Again, what we do as a news organization is important and comes with awesome responsibility. One that I — one that we — do not take lightly. Newspapers are vital to communities, but it must be understood that we cannot function without financial support from our subscribers as well as our advertisers.
Again, hello to you all and I look forward to being a part of the future of Eastern Arizona, my new home. We are all in this together now.