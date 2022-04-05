The Eastern Arizona Courier and The Copper Era are supporting the efforts of the Graham Greenlee Tax Credit Coalition by highlighting several of the organizations your tax credits could help.
Community can support GCRC via Graham-Greenlee Tax Credit Coalition
In 2021, GCRC changed its name from Graham County Rehabilitation Center to Great Communities Resource Center.
However, the mission remains the same — to help the area’s most special residents.
GCRC provides services to those with developmental disability, needed now more than ever with, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control, autism cases having grown by 10 percent over the past 20 years.
The Adult Day Program, for those 18 and older, provides communication, daily living, socialization, self-regulation and life skills training to adults who need a higher level of assistance.
For teens and adults there is pre-employment training and transition to employment, a 17-module program to help individuals prepare for employment within the community. Or at the GCRC Thrift Store, under the supervision of staff specially trained to assist and guide those with special needs. Employment in the community or at the Thrift Store helps GCRC members earn money and achieve a level of independence.
The children’s after-school and summer programs provide services to children ages 6 to 18.
GCRC expanded its service last year to include Willcox and northern Cochise County, providing the same care programs and job training — including the opportunity for adults to work at a GCRC Thrift Store — as offered in Graham and Greenlee counties.
Care and job training aren’t the only services offered by GCRC, there is also support and coaching for those who wish to participate in Special Olympics sports such as bowling, bocce, and track and field; and respite for family caregivers.
The Great Communities Resource Center mission continues thanks to the generous support of the community. For every $1 donated to GCRC through the Graham-Greenlee Tax Credit Coalition website — grahamgreenleetcc.org — the donor receives a $1 credit toward state tax liability through the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit. Individuals can receive credit for donations up to $400 — up to $800 for couples filing jointly — but any amount donated is welcome and so necessary to keeping this vital service available to the special members of our community and their families.
The GGTCC is administered by the Arizona Community Foundation of the Gila Valley and can be reached at grahamgreenleetcc@gmail.com or 520-439-0595.