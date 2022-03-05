With current focus on the political, we cannot forget our Ukrainian and Russian families and ancestors. In this and the next column I suggest some genealogical research information for each. I will give only U.S. website information — connection with Ukrainian internet may be currently, and hopefully temporarily, unavailable.
The history of Ukraine is long and eventful. Ukraine’s borders have changed many times throughout history. Following Russia, it is the second-largest country by area in Europe. It shares borders with Russia and Belarus to the north; Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary on the west; on the south by Romania and Moldova; and has a coastline along the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea. Although there are conflicting hypothesis as to the origin of the name, the most common is that in came from the old Slavic term for “borderland.” It is highly discouraged to use the term “the Ukraine” — it shows disregard for their sovereignty.
Politics and economics affected Ukrainian emigration to North and South America and other European countries. Despite two-thirds of the country’s soil being the most fertile in the world, there was not enough land to maintain lives above poverty level. An estimated 600,000 left for the United States and Canada prior to 1914. To avoid persecution, there were several periods of thousands of Jews emigrating during the 20th century.
Border changes complicate genealogical research. Begin by looking at a chronological timeline of Ukraine history. Then study maps of the time your ancestor lived there, not contemporary maps. And remember, the borders could have changed during his/her lifetime. Also, records may be archived in a border country, not necessarily Ukraine.
Next I suggest that you go to FamilySearch.org, a free, nonprofit organization and website operated by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A user name and password are required. In 2021 they began increasing the database of Ukrainian records. https://www.familysearch.org/search/collection/1910265
Once you are on the website, browse the many research links. Don’t miss the Wiki button. A helpful source is the one with gazetteers — a geographical index used with a map. There are a number of other online genealogical websites to check out.
I found the four-page laminated publication “Genealogy at a Glance: Ukrainian Genealogy Research,” authored by Vera Ivanova Miller, very helpful. The guide is filled with resources for Ukraine history, religion, websites, surnames, emigration, along with tips. It is available from Genealogical Publishing Co. (www.Genealogical.com). In the drop-down menu on the right side, click on Filter by Region.
A quote on a Ukrainian website: “Faith, courage, wisdom, memory, persistence, conscience, spiritual values and love for a song are the defining features of the Ukrainian folk.” If you have or think that you might have Ukrainian heritage, do your family a favor and honor the ancestors by learning more about them.