A little over a year ago, Tim Williams woke up in the middle of the night, turned to his wife and told her he thought God had a new plan for their family.
What was it?
He wanted them to move to Clifton.
So, the general contractor packed up the family and started building and restoring houses homes in Greenlee County instead of Navajo County.
And boy, has he been busy.
Since July 2019, Freedom Building and Restoration has completely renovated two homes in Clifton, remodeled a third and built a fourth. Now he’s in the process of building a handful more homes from scratch in Clifton, Duncan and York. He’s waiting on permits for two more renovations in Clifton and is also securing land for additional homes in York.
Williams became familiar with Greenlee County after becoming friends with fellow wrestling coach Casey Woodall and his father, David Woodall, years ago. He never thought he’d leave Show Low, but after arriving he saw how desperately Greenlee County needs housing.
He and his family are living in their first remodel, a home built around 1914 on Leonard Avenue. He bought two Craftsman-style homes around the same age on Second Street in Clifton with the intention of remodeling both as well. The first project went well, but the second one was too badly damage by a fire and the 1983 flood to restore, he said. He and his crew had to demolish it and are now building a three bedroom, two bath home of just over 1,800 square feet. He said he and his wife designed the home keeping in mind the style of the rest of the homes in the area.
Whenever possible, Williams said he works hard to preserve what he can when doing a remodeling job.
“Me, personally, my main concern is the structural integrity of the home. If it has good bones, good structural integrity than, yeah, we’ll try salvageable as many of the old relics of the home as possible,” Williams said.
While looking at one of the Second Street homes, Williams said, “This one, we salvaged all of the old gable ends, the original siding, the old post and different things like that just to keep those nice, old elements. Those things are hard to replicate and reproduce for sure.”
“”I don’t want to waste anything that has value, we want to keep the history here,” he continued.
His work so far has been a real mix, Williams said. He’s bought and remodeled or designed and built homes to sell them and he’s remodeled and designed and built homes for landowners.
The homes he’s designed in York tend to be modern farm homes, a far cry from the cabins he got used to designing in Show Low, Williams said.
Although town and county officials have been great to work with, building in Clifton does have its challenges, Williams said. Narrow streets and limited space between homes can mean temporarily shutting down roads to get trusses in and doing without roll-off Dumpsters. Luckily for him, one of the neighbors on Second Street gave permission for him to use an empty lot for awhile, he said.
As for York, Williams said he was able to purchase flat land with available water on Fairway Lane, something that’s sometimes difficult to do.
Looking around Greenlee County, Williams doesn’t believe he’ll run out of work anytime soon.
“There are a couple of homes I would love to personally get my hands on,” he said with a laugh.