World COVID-19 expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, recently hinted wearing eye goggles, in addition to face masks, would offer increased protection against the coronavirus.
He’s probably right. So would putting on a hazardous-materials suit or shrink-wrapping ourselves in layers of clear plastic film.
During an interview with ABC News, July 29, 2020, Fauci made the goggle recommendation in response to a question if eye wear might be an appropriate item to include in a person’s COVID-19 arsenal.
“You have mucosa in the nose, mucosa in the mouth, but you also have mucosa in the eye” he said. “Theoretically, you should protect all the mucosal surfaces. So if you have goggles or an eye shield, you should use it.”
Then on Aug. 3, 2020, in an interview with the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), Fauci recommended some states might consider reimposing lock down restrictions before the fall flu season.
Here we go again — less school, less work and more business failures.
It wasn’t very long ago he didn’t foresee lock downs as being necessary. In a CBS News report, June 19, 2020, Fauci said “I don’t think we’re going to be talking about going back to lock downs.”
Remember, this is the same guy who believed face masks weren’t necessary, before they were. Or, that the Chinese style of shutting down major cities to slow the spread of the disease couldn’t work in the United States. Or, online hook-ups were an individual’s choice, regardless of COVID-19 concerns. “If you want to go a little bit more intimate, well, then that’s your choice regarding a risk” New York Daily News reported Fauci saying on April 15, 2020.
Have fun with dating apps, but stay away from church, baseball games, family reunions and friend’s funerals. Unless a Democratic U.S. Congressman passes away. Then as many people can attend his church funeral as the building will hold. Or, some folks may prefer to riot and burn buildings instead. Apparently, there’s no social-distancing, washing hands, or face mask requirements imposed while “peacefully protesting.”
Fauci’s not-so-subtle hint eye goggles could become the next accessory to be recommended by our esteemed health officials. The really fashion conscious will, undoubtedly, dress appropriately with color-coordinated, matching diamond studded masks and goggles. The rest of us will have to struggle by with whatever Chinese made swim goggles are available at Walmart, Target or Dollar General.
Fauci then reinforced his previous statement when asked if he believed goggles would eventually be an officially endorsed item to wear.
“It might, if you really want perfect protection of the mucosal surfaces” he replied.
“Perfect protection” — an interesting term to use considering health officials and scientists are continually altering or modifying their opinions on how to deal with the virus. Often, they can’t even agree among themselves what is the best approach to take or what medicines to use when treating the contagion. Passionate differences seem to be as common as acceptable agreements.
Then, of course, there will be the matter of convincing the public. People are already balking over face masks, but to tell them they may have to also strap-on a goofy-looking goggle will take some serious persuading.
Perhaps if the good doctor would promote a universal, well-fitting, sound filtering, easily installed ear plug, then everyone would probably wear one. People are desperate for a product to help mute the overwhelming noise constantly proclaimed from the podiums of our nation’s most trusted authorities on everything COVID.