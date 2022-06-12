Here’s your chance to become a scientist without going to college.
With simple instructions and a toolkit provided by the Blue, Clifton and Duncan public libraries, you can join hundreds of others who are gathering scientific data and sharing it on citizenscience.gov.
Best part? It’s all free.
“It’s not going to cost our patrons anything,” Greenlee County Librarian Karen Soohy said.
If there’s one thing in Greenlee County’s favor, it’s Soohy. She researches and writes grant applications for Greenlee’s libraries. This year she has snagged two fairly substantial grants, a $3,000 Citizen Science grant that will enable county residents to move scientific knowledge forward, and a $13,840 Take It Make It grant, which is exactly what the name says. Both grants came from the Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State.
Soohy said the Citizen Science kits fall into three categories: Exploring Biodiversity, Observing Pollinators in Greenlee County, and Measuring Light in the Night. Activities are for just about all ages, beginning at about 5, and could include such activities as observing a flower for 15 minutes to see what pollinators wander by, for example. It’s easy to get a kit.
“You check out the kit, gather the information, and then you go online and put your information into a national data base,” Soohy said. The specific website address to input your information will be provided with the kit. “It kind of puts (Greenlee County) on the map: ‘Here’s what we have,’” she added.
Soohy is hoping to work with schools and homeschoolers, particularly junior high ages, but anyone can check them out.
“The stuff in them is going to be very nice, high quality (tools),” she said. For the light measuring kit, borrowers will get a sky quality meter—don’t know what that is? You’ll find out if you check out the kit. Other items included in that particular package are an LED flashlight and a constellation guide.
The larger grant will pay for Take It Make It kits, where library patrons may drive up, meet a librarian, get a kit, then go home and make it.
Rachel Griffin, who works at Duncan Public Library, will design craft projects, one for children and one for teens and adults.
“I’m hoping to do a lot of different kinds of things,” Griffin said, “to really make them different and not be the same every month. I’m very excited about it.”
A new project will become available twice a month.
TIMI kits are mostly going to be a lot of STEM crafts, though what they will be exactly is still a secret. Soohy did let one cat out of the bag: kids will be able to (possibly) make a bug vacuum so a kid can start a bug collection. The kit would include instructions, a bug identification sheet, a materials list, stuff like that. That’s for kids, but there will be other kits aimed at an older crowd.
“We’re trying to do everything from artsy things, like maybe jewelry to science-y experiments,” Soohy said. “We’re trying to do all kinds of things. I’m really hoping that the teens and the adults like it. I know we do a lot of stuff for our little kids, and we struggle to find programs for our teens so I’m hoping that by putting the teen/adult in there, that will draw some more patrons in.”
Griffin has the same goal.
“I’m hoping that (residents) will come and see what the libraries have to offer, and that they will enjoy spending time together as a family or expanding their knowledge on something,” Griffin said.
Participation with the TIMI kits is also free.
Besides knowledge gained, Soohy said part of the intention of these two programs is to help parents find a way to spend time with their children away from passive entertainment.
“A lot of our grants are trying to get parents to spend more quality time with their kids,” Soohy said. “Get them off the computer, get them outside, try to get them to do something besides be glued to the TV.”
Both programs will begin Aug. 1 at all three Greenlee County libraries.