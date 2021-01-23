Children in the Gila Valley may get a chance to make snowballs on Tuesday.
According to National Weather Service meteorologist Rob Howlett, two weather systems will be coming through Eastern Arizona in the coming days and the second one could bring snow as low as 3,000 feet or so. Safford sits at 2,900 feet, he said.
The last time the Safford area received snow was Jan. 2-Jan. 3, 2019. We received 3 inches, Howlett said.
There's a 20% chance of showers tonight and an 80% chance throughout Sunday and the temperature is expected to reach a high of 52 degrees, according to the NWS.
It'll drop to around 35 degrees overnight Sunday and we're looking at a high of 47 degrees on Monday.
Howlett said the second storm should move through Monday night bringing with it an overnight low of 22 degrees and snow. Mt. Graham will likely get about 2 feet of snow by the end of the second storm system and Safford should get at least a "light snow," he said.
While it'll be cold in Greenlee County, Clifton and Duncan are at about 3,500-3,600 feet and probably won't see any snow, Howlett said. Morenci is at about 4,800 feet.
Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be clear, but cold. It'll be around 20 degrees Wednesday morning, increasing to 49 degrees. Thursday will be slightly warmer, 26 degrees in the morning and 57 as a high, Howlett said.
We'll have another chance at rain on Friday and Saturday, he said. We'll be around freezing in the morning, but reach 62 degrees on Friday and 57 on Saturday.