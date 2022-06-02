Memorial Day is celebrated in many ways, but one popular with fitness enthusiasts is the Murph Challenge, a grueling workout dedicated Lt. Michael P. Murphy, a Navy SEAL who died in action in 2005.
Gila Valley CrossFit in Safford organized a Memorial Day hero workout of the day, known as a WOD. You can dedicate the workout to anyone you want, including Murphy.
“The WOD was created to honor someone who had passed away in the line of duty,” said Kevin Peck, a CrossFit member who has done the Murph challenge several times. “It can be someone from the military, a first responder, a police officer or a fireman.”
“This is not a competition – we weren’t competing for prizes,” he said. “This was mostly all of us getting together for a common cause and an opportunity to recognize those who passed away in defense of our country.”
The workout was created by Murphy and and it is a strenuous physical challenge with running, pushups, sit-ups and more. If you’re up to it you, you can wear a 14- or 20-pound weighted vest, which is what Murphy did.
“It’s flexible and it can be scaled to anybody’s fitness level. And it’s not necessarily the workout itself, it’s the purpose for which we are doing the workout,” Peck said.
The Murph workout has become popular internationally, and this year about 25 people participated in Safford.
“It was a great turnout. We love to have seen 50 people – that would have been really cool,” Peck said.