There may be fewer Girl Scouts this year, but don’t worry, you’ll still be able to find your favorite Girl Scout cookies this season.
Prior to COVID-19 and having to resort to virtual gatherings, there were roughly 80 Girl Scouts split between six troops in Graham and Greenlee counties. Nowadays each county has one troop, said Elizabeth Thomas, a Girl Scout council member.
Despite their diminished numbers, the two remaining troops were determined to keep up the Girl Scouts’ tradition of selling cookies, one that began in 1917.
Coming up with outside-the-box ideas has actually been a good experience for the girls, Thomas said. The cookie sales experience teaches the girls how to be entrepreneurs and in the real world, businesses have to grow and change because of the climate they are in, she said.
“While doing social distancing, part of it is we’re trying to come up with new ideas and have it work for everybody,” Thomas said.
So, this year, the girls will be selling cookies outside stores with family members instead of their fellow troop members. And, for the first time ever, the girls are advertising cookies on social media.
The girls will also be holding periodic cookie drive-throughs in the parking lot of the Thatcher Tractor Supply Store, said Heather Bull, troop leader for the Graham group.
“We’re approaching this cookie season a lot more cautiously than in the past and not just cause of COVID but financially too,” she said. “We don’t anticipate that we will sell heavily as we did last year. We’re going to see a decrease in sales because I also have fewer scouts.”
Before the season began, Bull admitted she was feeling apprehensive about interacting with the community with her troop. However, when she asked, people said they wanted cookies.
“I had an overwhelmingly positive response. Most people said, ‘No. We want our cookie sales,’” Bull said.
People find comfort in the cookies and want to support the local Girl Scouts, she said.
Patricia Jett, Cookie Mom for the Greenlee County group, said her girls are making cards and placing the cards as advertising within the community so people can call them for cookies.
Thomas said that despite the loss of so many members, the girls continue to meet and there will be a summer camp this year. The girls take turns meeting outside while wearing masks and gathering virtually. Only 10 can meet in person at a time.
“Girl Scouting has not stopped through all of this. We have found ways for our girls to participate in a safe manner,” Thomas said.
She is positive that eventually parents will allow their daughters to come back to the Girl Scouts.
Thomas suspects parents and their daughters were experiencing “virtual fatigue” and have decided to wait until the girls can meet in person before becoming active again.