Shane Dunagan thought he'd done everything right.
After learning that various Arizona girls softball teams were back to scrimmaging despite COVID-19, he got busy.
The long-time softball coach from Morenci took out insurance for his players, he created a list of safety rules for them and they got to practicing on Greenlee County's ball field in Duncan.
Then, when he learned that teams from Globe and Willcox wanted to play on Saturday, he posted signs around the ball field reminding people to socially distance themselves. He put up hand sanitizing stations in the bathrooms and dugouts and when it became obvious there wasn't enough water pressure in the bathrooms, he made arrangements for portable toilets and more hand sanitizing stations to be brought.
At least 45 girls showed up to play and each one brought their own small cheering section, said Shiloh Patton.
Patton, whose daughter, Paisley, 11, plays for Dunagan, said everything was great during the first 90 minutes.
Everyone was keeping their distance, either staying near their vehicles or hanging out in their pop-up tents. Each group had their own snacks and drinks and everyone was having a good time watching the girls play a game where no one was even keeping score.
Then suddenly, Greenlee County Manager Derek Rapier showed up and shut the game down.
Rapier asked him what he thought he was doing and what he was thinking holding a softball tournament, Dunagan said.
When he explained that it wasn't a tournament, Dunagan said Rapier then voiced concerns about insurance and said he hadn't gotten permission to use the fields.
Dunagan said he showed Rapier his insurance documents and said he's never needed prior permission to use the fields in the three years he's coached in Duncan.
Even after Dunagan explained all of the safety measures he'd taken, Rapier still shut them down, Dunagan said.
All three teams ended up traveling to Thatcher and playing until 10:30 p.m., Patton said.
In a letter posted to the county's website Tuesday afternoon, Rapier called the incident a "terribly unfortunate situation," but his decision was made to keep the public safe and in consultation with the Greenlee County Attorney's Office and health department.
County policy says organizations must reserve county facilities in advance, Rapier said. As a result, staff couldn't prepare the facility and ensure the event was being held in compliance with Arizona law.
There was no running water in the bathrooms, no plan for protection had been discussed with the health department and no insurance check had been performed, Rapier said.
In addition, Gov. Doug Ducey said on June 29 that all organized public events of more than 50 people were prohibited unless approval is gained by the city, town or county where it's being held, Rapier said.
In his statement, Rapier said he recognizes that Ducey's order and the local mask wearing regulation are "extremely unpopular" with many in the county, but government officials can't pick and choose which orders to enforce.
After meeting with Rapier on Monday, Dunagan said it appears as though the whole thing has been straightened out, but he's still angry about how things were handled.
"There's not a lot of things going on in the Duncan community and softball is starting to grow," Dunagan said.
The Willcox and Globe teams likely would have spent a lot of money in Duncan restaurants, stores and gas stations had they not been run off, he said.
"This just hurts the whole community, not just the girls," Dunagan said. "It's just not right."
None of the girls pay to play and he pays for the insurance and much of the equipment out of his own pocket, Dunagan said. The uniforms are paid for by sponsors and the umpires are paid by the coaches.
What happened Saturday was a "big slap in the face," Dunagan said.
"We didn't think there was any reason why we shouldn't play," Patton said, noting all of the safety precautions that had been set up.
"I'm angry. We weren't doing anything wrong. We totally had COVID stuff in our head and we were doing the best we could to stay safe," she said.
Playing softball in 100-plus degrees shows just how much the girls love the sport, she said.
"My daughter was upset. She doesn't understand a lot of the nonsense that's going on, but she was happy she got to play in Thatcher, their fields are nicer anyway," Patton said.