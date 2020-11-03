Early voting results show Greenlee County Board of Supervisor David Gomez with a commanding lead over his two opponents.
According to the Greenlee County elections website, 310 voters cast their ballots for Gomez for nearly 54 percent of the votes. Independent Nicole Horn picked up 179 or 31 percent of the early ballots and Jacob Brinkley garnered 86 or 15 percent of the votes.
Prior to the election, Gomez said he wanted to continue focusing on the things that prompted him to run in 2008, economic development and housing.
Gomez, 68, is a Morenci High School graduate and U.S. Navy veteran who served in Viet Nam. He spent 33 years at Southwest Gas before retiring at 55.
Prior to the election, Brinkley, an electrical apprentice at Freeport-McMoRan, said he wanted to make sure his kids, Liberty, Justice, Kyson and Gavin, grow up in a community that is not only wholesome, but thriving.
“We need fresh eyes,” he said. “It’s been four years of the same stuff and before that, four more years.”
One of his main priorities would be to get a fire engine stationed in the Verde Lee/Loma Linda area, Brinkley said.
Horn, 28, said before the election she wanted her sons, Paul 3, and Jayden, 2, to have the same fun childhood she had and to have a reason to stay when they grow up.
Horn, a Verde Lee resident and Freeport-McMoRan, said she was interested in revitalizing the area, seeing to elderly residents' needs and pursuing a fire engine for the Verde Lee/Loma Linda area.