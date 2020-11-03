Greenlee County Board of Supervisor David Gomez won his fourth term Tuesday night, taking home nearly 47 percent of the votes.
According to the Greenlee County elections website, 367 people voted for Gomez, a Democrat, while 266 voted for Independent Nicole Horn and 151 for Independent Jacob Brinkley.
Gomez said he is grateful for those who continue to have faith in him.
"I want to thank them dearly," Gomez said, before adding he will continue to work hard for all county residents.
Prior to the election, Gomez said he wanted to continue focusing on the things that prompted him to run in 2008, economic development and housing.
Gomez, 68, is a Morenci High School graduate and U.S. Navy veteran who served in Viet Nam. He spent 33 years at Southwest Gas before retiring at 55.
Prior to the election, Brinkley, an electrical apprentice at Freeport-McMoRan, said he wanted to make sure his kids, Liberty, Justice, Kyson and Gavin, grow up in a community that is not only wholesome, but thriving.
“We need fresh eyes,” he said. “It’s been four years of the same stuff and before that, four more years.”
One of his main priorities would be to get a fire engine stationed in the Verde Lee/Loma Linda area, Brinkley said.
Horn, 28, said before the election she wanted her sons, Paul 3, and Jayden, 2, to have the same fun childhood she had and to have a reason to stay when they grow up.
Horn, a Verde Lee resident and Freeport-McMoRan, said she was interested in revitalizing the area, seeing to elderly residents' needs and pursuing a fire engine for the Verde Lee/Loma Linda area.