Thanks to the coronavirus, the Graham County Chamber of Commerce will be operating a little bit differently in the days to come.
Early this morning, the chamber announced on Facebook employees will be keeping the doors locked during normal business hours, but they'll still be able to answer questions, provide maps and brochures.
Visitors can ask questions over the phone (928-428-2511) and staff can send maps, pamphlets and other items through their mail slot.
"We are hoping to do our part to flatten the curve of the growth of the virus. This is especially important with so many people travelers coming in and out of the Chamber," the Facebook statement reads.
For the time being, chamber staff are not expected to attend community events in closed spaces or where physical contact can be expected.
According to the statement, WineFest is scheduled for April 24-26 and is still moving forward, but chamber officials will need to consider cancelling if the virus grows rapidly.
The Arizona Department of Health Services have not updated the state's coronavirus numbers since Friday morning. At that time, the state had tested 143 people. Three people had tested positive and six had tested presumptively positive, but those stats don't reflect the Pima Unified School District staff member whose test came back positive Friday evening.
According to the state, 94 tests have come back negative and another 40 tests are pending.
In an effort to keep our readers up-to-date on events and meetings that may be impacted by fears over COVID-19, we are compiling a list. See below:
• March 13-April 3 - Eastern Arizona College has put all sports on hold at the request of the National Junior College Athletic Association.
• The Pima Junior High School football clinic scheduled for Saturday March 14 at 4 p.m. has been postponed. The clinic will be rescheduled at a later date.
• Willcox Little League has suspended its season. Little League International has recommended a temporary suspension of all league activities until no earlier than April 6.
• March 16 - The Graham County Republican Party's Lincoln Day Luncheon has been indefinitely postponed due to Gov. Doug Ducey, the event’s keynote speaker, being occupied with the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
• March 21 - First Southern Baptist Church of Thatcher has canceled its Spring fling event.
• March 23 Cochise College has decided to extend spring break for one week for students only. All classes will resume on Monday, March 23.
• March 28 - Graham County Historical Society has cancelled their Spring Symposium at Discovery Park.
• The Little Hotshots basketball league for first through fourth graders in Pima has postponed its games and practices until further notice.