Two more members of the San Carlos Apache Tribe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 63 the total number of cases diagnosed since the start of the pandemic.
All known close contacts to the new positives have been notified and have been placed on quarantine until cleared by the health department.
The ages of the 63 positive cases: (12) under 20, (6) 21-34 years old,
(27) 35-60 years old, (18) 65 years old plus.
Greenlee County announced Saturday night they remain steady at 14 cases; nine people are waiting for test results.
Graham County can no longer keep track of pending test results because so many labs are now conducting testing, said Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas.
Douglas said his staff have linked 58 of the 63 cases to specific clusters of people, but they've not been able to determine how five of the patients became ill. They suspect they may have been infected by unknown asymptomatic people, he said.
Health authorities would like to reemphasize the importance of the tools below which are proven to reduce the spread of the virus:
● Wear a face covering in public when unable to social distance by 6ft.
● Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
● Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular EPA registered household cleaning spray or wipes.
● Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
● Stay home when you’re sick.
● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
● Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
● When shopping, limit the number of people who you take with you. If possible, pick one person from your household to do the shopping.