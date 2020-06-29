As of Monday morning, the state has confirmed 92 COVID-19 cases in Graham County, 18 in Greenlee County and 580 in Cochise County.
Of the 92 cases in Graham County documented since March 13, two have died and 33 have recovered. In Greenlee County, one has died and seven have recovered. Six people have died in Cochise County and 263 have recovered.
Since the start of the pandemic, 74,533 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 1,588 have died.
As of Monday, more than 678,000 people have been tested for the virus in the state; 9.6 percent have tested positive. On June 22, 8.4 percent of the total number of people tested had tested positive.
On Sunday, 2,721 people with COVID-19 were in the hospital, 679 of them were in ICU and 465 of them were on ventilators. Twelve percent of ICU beds were available for use Sunday and 55 percent of ventilators were available.
Two hundred fifty-three COVID-19 patients were released from hospitals statewide Sunday.
The Centers for Disease Control announced 44,703 new cases nationwide and 508 news deaths Sunday. The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is now over 2.5 million. The number of people who have died is 125,484.