GRAHAM COUNTY - A detention officer with the Graham County Adult Detention Facility was terminated earlier this month following an investigation into alleged misconduct involving inmates.
Graham County Sheriff's Department officials declined to discuss the matter Wednesday, but did release a memo and a copy of Brandon Palmer's termination letter.
According to the memo, a corrections officer listening to jail phone calls on March 3 learned of alleged incidents that took place between Palmer and inmates.
The unidentified corrections officer reported his concerns, an investigation was launched and three women inmates were interviewed while being recorded via body cams.
According to the memo, one of the inmates indicated photos of Palmer had been sent to the other two women.
Palmer was notified March 4 that his probationary appointment as a detention officer had been immediately terminated "in the best interest of the department."
Sheriff P.J. Allred wrote, "we appreciate your willingness to serve and wish you the best of luck with your future endeavors."
According to policy, Palmer can not appeal his termination because he was on probation.
Graham County Undersheriff Jeff McCormies said he believes Palmer started as an officer in the summer of 2019.