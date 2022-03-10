The Graham County Fair will receive $39,000 in federal funding this year.
But what’s the catch?
“There are strings attached with reporting, just like all money that comes from the American Rescue Plan Act,” County Administrator Dustin Welker said. “We would have to spend these funds by the end of this fiscal year.”
Many county fairs in Arizona take place in the spring. The Graham County Fair is in the fall. Graham County’s fiscal year ends June 30.
“It’s going to be a little more challenging,” Welker added.
Welker listed items the county could purchase ahead of time, like ribbons, tickets, cleaning supplies and shirts that would meet ARPA’s qualifications.
“We have a lot of ideas on what we could spend this on in preparation of the fair,” said Welker. “We have a very good contact with the state office that qualifies what is acceptable and what is not under these guidelines.”
After COVID-19 stripped the Graham County Fair down to just the livestock shows and exhibits in 2020, last year’s fair featured a carnival, live music and parade. The four-day event also featured everything from jugglers to a petting zoo, to live music from local bands and choirs, to corn hole and disc-golf tournaments. About 30,000 people typically attend.
Wanell Costello is the executive director for the Arizona State Fair. She’s helped the Arizona Fair Association with ARPA as part of her role on the Governor’s Advisory Committee for County Fairs, Livestock and Agriculture Promotion Fund.
“State and county fairs are the heart of a community tradition,” Costello told the Eastern Arizona Courier. “During a time of unprecedented uncertainty, fair managers sought new and innovative ways to continue to bring a heartfelt gathering place for Arizonans to laugh and have fun.
Through ARPA, each AFA event, including the Graham County Fair, was able to receive about 25% of their annual operating budget.
“What’s not to like about $39,000 of free money with a few strings attached?” Supervisor Paul David said. “I’m going to go ahead and move that we approve.”