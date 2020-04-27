Ronnie Glaspie may be going on 26 years with Graham County Search and Rescue, but it didn’t take him but a few seconds to remember his favorite story.
It was about 15 years ago and a 3-year-old boy wandered away from Bible Camp up on Mt. Graham, Glaspie recalled.
All through the cold, dark night dozens of searchers, including some folks from the Greenlee County Search and Rescue team, looked for the boy to no avail.
“The next morning we were all sitting there and one of the Greenlee team was up in a canyon and he said ‘Hey we just heard a kid singing, but he shut up and we can’t find him,’” Glaspie, 63, said. “I got on the radio and said ‘Go quiet. Go quiet’ and everybody went quiet. I said ‘If you hear him, do not say a word until you see him.’”
A short time later, the little boy began “singing a church tune” and searchers snuck up on him and grabbed him up, Glaspie said.
Glaspie still gets emotional recalling the scene when the boy was handed over to his parents.
“When they hiked him out... to see the change in mom and dad....the mom getting her baby back in one piece,” Glaspie said. “ I wasn’t the one who found him and I wasn’t the one who handed him back, but just the whole camaraderie, everyone taking part, searching all night long.”
Nowadays, Glaspie is the president of the organization, which is comprised of 28 volunteers who come from all walks of life and range from mid-20s up to 70-years-old.
The group reports to the Graham County Sheriff’s Office and while they respond to calls throughout the county, they also often help out Cochise and Graham counties and the tribal authorities on the San Carlos Reservation.
Thanks to telephones and GPS, Glaspie and Tommy Snodderley, vice president, said they tend to go on more rescues nowadays than searches.
Far too many times people go out for an excursion without enough food and water, dressed inappropriately and otherwise ill equipped, the men said.
They’ve helped people on the Gila River, on Mt. Graham, near Roper Lake State Park, Cluff Ranch Wildlife Area, Safford-Bryce Road and Point of Pines on the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation, just to name a few.
All of the volunteers are trained in such things as swift-water rescues, tracking and rope rescues. They use utility side-by-sides and four-wheel drives to get around.
“Honestly, our county is such a diverse county that it just depends on the week and the time of the year. There are different spots for different times of the year,” Snodderley, 43, said.
A great number of people have gotten into trouble in the ever-popular Frye Mesa Reservoir area on Mt. Graham, they said.
“You’re up in elevation and people up there fish. There’s also some natural waterfalls up there,” Snodderley said. “Kids think they can climb up and slide down and that’s where the problem usually ends up. They climb up and they can’t get down.”
People also often misjudge how long it takes to float down the Gila River, they said.
“Sometimes they’re not in any trouble at all, but there’s no cell service and the families call it in because they get scared,” Snodderley said. “The family just doesn’t know where they are. They said they’d be back this day and it’s three days later.”
How busy are they? They train regularly, but as far as calls? That’s tough to say.
“Last year we got five calls in three days, but then we didn’t have anything for months,” Snodderley said.
Recently they had two calls in one weekend. In the first instance, loved ones called twice on two overdue mountain bikers who were on the Ash Creek Trail. They ended up being fine. In the second instance, five hikers found themselves in chest deep snow on Mt. Graham. They weren’t dressed for it and at least one had lost their shoes. The team found them, guided them to safety and had paramedics look them over. One of the hikers had to be carried out on a skid.
Both men described themselves as passionate about the group. They’ll only hang it up when they believe they are a liability to the team.
Glaspie said in his younger years he loved rope rescues. Before GPS technology changed things, Snodderley enjoyed tracking.
“My passion right now is probably training our young ones,” Glaspie said.
Snodderley said he enjoys that aspect as well.
“Nothing’s text book. Every rescue, every search is different so you have to have to think on your feet so to speak and come up with unorthodox ways of getting the job done,” he said. “I think both of our desires is for the next generation to know what to do.”
Both men bemoan the fact that so few younger people are interested in volunteering.
“These young generations are all about me, me, me. It’s not just that they’re playing on their phones all the time, it’s also that if they’re not getting something out of it monetarily they don’t want to do it,” Snodderley said.
Those interested in volunteering are required to go through a criminal background check, interview process and one-year probation.
The little boy who wandered away from Bible Camp was one of Snodderley’s first rescues, but he also remembers another little boy who wondered away from home in nothing but his underwear.
“It turned into a huge ordeal, we were searching all night long, news helicopters were flying all over the play, teams from all over Arizona were out there,” Snodderley said. “I just remember the feeling when we found him the next morning and returned him to this parents...that feeling of accomplishment, saving somebody, especially a kid. When it’s a kid it’s a totally different feeling. It’s something I can’t even put into words.”