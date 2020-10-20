The folks in the Graham County Recorder's Office will be working the next couple of Fridays and Saturdays thanks to all of the early ballots being turned in.
Recorder Wendy John said that during the first 13 days of early voting in 2016, 3,879 ballots were turned in. During the same time period this year, 5,210 ballots have been turned in, a 34 percent increase.
In order to get all of the ballots "signed in," John said she and her staff will be putting in hours on Fridays and Saturdays.
Friday is the last day to register to vote in Arizona. As of Tuesday, there are 19,674 registered voters in the county; 89 have registered just since Oct. 5, the original voter registration deadline, John said.
Greenlee County Recorder Sharie Milheiro said she'd received 1,304 early ballots as of Tuesday, which is on par with what her office received in 2016.
Her county has picked up 29 more registered voters, bringing the county's total to 4,871.
Both counties will start counting the ballots next week.