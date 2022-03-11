Some of Gila County’s inmates will be housed in Graham County after officials approved an agreement.
Seven inmates had already been transferred as a result of Gila County “struggling with its facilities,” Graham County Administrator Dustin Welker said at Monday’s board meeting.
The agreement allows for up to 40 inmates from Gila County to be housed in Graham County. Currently, Graham County houses an average of 100 inmates, with a capacity of 175. Undersheriff Jeff McCormies told the Eastern Arizona Courier that the capacity can go higher depending on the arrangement of beds and pods.
Graham County also holds similar agreements with the Bureau of Indian Affairs and U.S. Marshal’s Office.
“Those are also yielding low numbers… five to 10 on a weekly basis,” Welker added.
The rate for Gila County is $75 per inmate, per day, similar to Graham County’s agreement with the BIA.
“This would be a good thing for our jail district,” Welker said, adding that this would help keep the budget “in the black.”
The Graham County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the intergovernmental agreement March 6. But, currently, the U.S. Marshal’s Office pays $53 per inmate. According to the Graham County Sheriff’s Office, efforts are underway to modify this rate.
While there’s no official proposal on the table, Greenlee County officials continue to explore sending inmates to Graham County as well.
In December, Greenlee County Chairman Richard Lunt told the Courier that leaders will need to move forward with the 40-year-old Greenlee County Jail.
Leaders have been contemplating whether a new facility should be built, if the existing facility should be remodeled, or if inmates can be sent to a facility elsewhere, such as Graham County.
“It’s premature, but I always say, what are we doing today that gets us where we want to be tomorrow?” Lunt previously said.
As of March 9, officials were considering the possibility of transferring inmate.
“As part of Greenlee County’s ongoing process to address our aging jail, we have considered such an arrangement,” Greenlee County Administrator Derek Rapier said. “But it is only one of several theoretical options the county is considering for long-term inmate housing solutions.”