Graham and Greenlee county officials believe voters have nothing to worry about when it comes to the U.S. Postal Service and the November election.
People who choose to participate in early voting will be asked to mail their ballots seven days prior to election day, instead of six days, but that's the only change, said Graham County Recorder Wendy John.
Rod Spurgeon, spokesman for the USPS in Phoenix, also sought to reassure voters.
"We have both the staffing and processing capacity to handle the upcoming election, fall and holiday mailing season in Arizona," Spurgeon said via email Tuesday.
Attorney generals in at least 20 states filed lawsuits Tuesday alleging the Trump administration is purposely making changes to the United State Postal Service in an attempt to undermine mail-in voting. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy wants to make changes to USPS's organizational structure that include hiring freezes, elimination of overtime, and the removal of some mail sorting machines.
The USPS and DeJoy say the adjustments will improve the agency's dire financial situation. DeJoy also denies he's making them at Trump's behest.
Although DeJoy announced Tuesday he is delaying the changes until November, the lawsuits moved forward because the attorney generals want them stopped permanently.
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has asked Attorney General Mark Brnovich to investigate, saying that while DeJoy says the changes will make the USPS more efficient, she believes the measures will put the delivery of mail-in ballots in jeopardy.
USPS has long ran deficits. According to the Government Accountability Office, USPS has lost $69 billion over the last 11 fiscal years, not including another $8.8 in the 2019 fiscal year.
USPS General Counsel Thomas Marshall sent Hobbs a letter in May and again in late July warning her that the state's deadlines for mail-in ballots may run up too close to the deadline for delivery to polling places.
"...under our reading of Arizona's election laws, certain deadlines for requesting and casting mail-in ballots are incongruous with the Postal Service's delivery standards," he said. "This mismatch creates a risk that ballots requested near the deadline under state law will not be returned by mail in time to be counted under your laws as we understand them."
Marshall suggested voters use first-class mail at least 15 days before election day at a minimum.
The president and many Republicans have been alleging for weeks that mail-in voting will lead to voter fraud and last week Trump said he opposes much-needed funding for the USPS because he doesn't want to see it used for mail-in voting this November.
However, nonpartisan experts have said there is not widespread voter fraud in US and neither party automatically benefits when states expand access to mail-in voting.
One of the lawsuits filed Tuesday quoted Trump's words and tweets a great deal. The lawsuit claims the president has attacked mail-in voting more than 70 times "without supporting evidence."
"DeJoy instituted these 'transformative' changes following repeated statements from President Trump evincing a partisan political motive for making it harder to vote by mail, such as his statement that 'MAIL-IN VOTING WILL . . . LEAD TO THE END OF OUR GREAT REPUBLICAN PARTY.'"
John and Hannah Duderstadt, Graham County's election director, said they've not received any calls from citizens expressing concern over the general election. However, Duderstadt said she did have a few people asking how to get on the permanent early voting list prior to the primary election.
"I don't have any concerns at this time," Duderstadt said about the general election.
Greenlee County Elections Director Bianca Figueroa also said she has no concerns.
As far as early voting in general, Figueroa and John said it has always worked very well.
"We've had a permanent early voting list for several years and it works very well," John said. "Over 50 percent of our registered voters vote early and we've had no issues."
During August's primary election, 4,844 Graham County residents voted early and 1,518 voted in person.
Figueroa, who is serving her first year as election director, said the vast majority of the people who voted in the primary election in Greenlee County were early voters. Just over 200 people voted in-person and 1,312 voted early.
Howie Fischer of Capitol Media Services contributed to this report.