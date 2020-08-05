The U.S. Census Bureau has begun emailing households in low-responding areas to encourage them to respond to the 2020 Census.
Millions of emails were sent last week and will grow in numbers and continue into September.
These emails supplement a final campaign reminding people to respond to the 2020 Census on their own, as census takers begin asking households to respond to the census.
More Graham and Greenlee county residents filled out the Census last month, but both counties fall far behind the statewide and nationwide averages.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 62.8 percent of the nation has filled out the Census and 59.5 percent of Arizonans have done the same.
Last month, only 51.7 of Graham County residents and 35.4 percent of Greenlee County residents had filled out their census.
As of July 30, those numbers had improved to 53 and 36.7 percent, respectively.
Here are the latest percentages by community:
Thatcher — 63.8
Safford — 62.1
Pima — 45.7
Duncan — 38.6
Clifton — 36
The U.S. Census determines how the government spends billions of dollars every year on hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads and other resources.
It also determines the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives and they are used to draw congressional and state legislative districts.
Fill out the Census online by visiting my2020census.gov or Fill out the Census over the phone by calling: 844-330-2020