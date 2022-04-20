Grant available for education students Eastern Arizona Courier Apr 20, 2022 Apr 20, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KAPPA chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, an honorary society for women in education, is offering a $500 per semester Educational Recruitment Grant, renewable for four semesters.Applicants must be female, a resident of Graham or Greenlee counties who has completed two years of college, and who is enrolling to complete an education degree.Applications are available at Celinda Palmer’s office at Eastern Arizona College or by calling Barbara Spining, grand chair, at 928-428-1414. Deadline is May 27. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Semester Grant Kappa University Education Barbara Spining Resident Deadline Applicant Load comments Trending Stories Missing Safford girl found in South Carolina Morenci football player commits to Western New Mexico Travels with Two Sisters: Mine and mining throughout Arizona Man gets prison for burglaries Safford woman big winner in TMC raffle It's back! Pioneer Days returns in July Easter's story: 'He is not here; he has risen, just as he said' Update: 100-acre fire along Gila River contained Body cams needed now for Border Patrol officers GCRC: Meeting the needs of very special residents