KAPPA chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, an honorary society for women in education, is offering a $500 per semester Educational Recruitment Grant, renewable for four semesters.

Applicants must be female, a resident of Graham or Greenlee counties who has completed two years of college, and who is enrolling to complete an education degree.

Applications are available at Celinda Palmer’s office at Eastern Arizona College or by calling Barbara Spining, grand chair, at 928-428-1414. Deadline is May 27.

Tags

Load comments