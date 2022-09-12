Greenlee County kicks off fair season Thursday with a host of not-to-miss events. Here’s what you need to know if you plan to attend:
General information
The Greenlee County Fairgrounds is located at 1248 Fairgrounds Road in Duncan.
Parking is free; handicap parking is available in front of the livestock barn and the entrance gate.
Daily gate admission:
Ages 5-13: $3
Ages 14-64: $5
Free admission for kids under 5 and adults 65 and older
Sunday is free admission day
Thursday, Sept. 15
4:30 p.m. Duncan Valley Electric Cooperative ice cream social
5:30 p.m. Heifer show
6 p.m. Hog show
6 p.m. Pollocks Western Outfitters Dutch oven cooking class on making biscuits and cobbler
6 p.m. Vaquero Productions rodeo
Evening: Yarbrough Band
Friday, Sept. 16
All day: Rock painting in the Parameter Building, rocks and paint provided
8 a.m. Goat, lamb and steer show, followed by round-robin showmanship
10 a.m. Vaquero Productions rodeo
Noon: Poultry and small stock showmanship
1 p.m. Stick horse stampede
Evening: Yarbrough Band
Evening: Campfire s’mores
Saturday, Sept. 17
All day: Rock painting in the Parameter Building, rocks and paint provided
All day: Yarbrough Band
Morning: Car show
Fair parade day
9 a.m. Small Stock Association breakfast
10:30 a.m. Small Stock Association auction
Noon-2:20 p.m. Barbecue dinner
1 p.m. Vaquero Productions rodeo
3 p.m. Livestock auction
7 p.m. Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo performance
Sunday, Sept. 18
Free admission
11 a.m. Vaquero Productions draw pot team roping
Other entertainment
Juggler
Hypnotist and mind reading
Game and carnival zone showcasing Great Northern A’Fair super slide, flying elephants and Thea’s Zoo
Vaquero Productions arena events daily
Family activities
Cow and hog calling
Frog race
Watermelon eating
Seed spitting
Bubblegum blowing
Balloon pop
Frozen T-shirt
Boot scramble
Corn hole tournament
Pet show
Homemade ice cream contest
Cowboy poetry
Hay bale decorating contest
Exhibit categories include agricultural mechanics, craft and hobby, culinary art, fine art, floriculture, horticulture, agriculture, livestock, minerals and jewelry, photography, school and youth, sewing, quilting and fiber art and small stock.
Event dry camping
Please register to camp on the fairgrounds at the events office.
Camp space per vehicle is $5 per day. Additional vehicle is $3. Additional vehicles will require a permit to stay on fairgrounds property overnight. Vehicles without a permit on the fairgrounds between 1-6 a.m. will be towed at owner’s expense.
Stalls
Horse stalls are $3 per day. A stall rental form and deposit of $20 is required before a key will be issued for stall.
For more information, visit greenleecountyfairgrounds.com.