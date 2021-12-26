Katelyn Tredway is considering learning to code and becoming a data analyst. Or maybe she’ll move to New York and volunteer for a disaster relief organization.
The flexibility is thanks to Tredway’s GED, she said, which is allowing her to consider several career paths.
Tredway, who turned 18 this month, is the first person to complete revamped GED testing from the Greenlee County Superintendent of Schools office. The effort is focused on making the testing more available and supporting people through the process.
“Right now in our community, and probably everywhere, if you have a high school diploma or the equivalent — which is a GED — there are a lot of job opportunities,” County Superintendent of Schools Bryan Boling said. “There are a lot of opportunities for young people, people wanting to make a career change, really everybody. We wanted to make it easier for those people to get a GED and have that opportunity in their lives. We’re making it as easy as we can.”
General Educational Development testing consists of five tests that, when completed, are considered the equivalent of a high school diploma. Previously, opportunities for the testing were only offered one day a week in the county.
“It was harder for people to obtain their GED testing with that schedule. Now we offer it Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. And for Fridays and Mondays, we can open the schedule up for people. So, we’re pretty flexible,” Administrative Assistant Nicole Estrada said.
The superintendent’s office also provides a study guide and coordinates with the Clifton Public Library, which also offers study prep of its own.
Even the $125 fees associated with the tests can be waived if needed.
“They just need to reach out to us. We’re doing everything we can to not allow any roadblocks for those young people especially in our community here,” County Superintendent of Schools Bryan Boling said.
Estrada is also one of two proctors in the office that can facilitate the testing. She’s also a big reason that the expanded testing has been successful, Boling said.
“I appreciate Nicole, she worked really hard and there was a lot of stuff she had to do to become a proctor for the testing,” he said. “It was not just a simple process.”
For now, the superintendent’s office is focused on outreach in Greenlee County but the testing is open to anyone in the region, Boling said.
“We’ll help anybody,” he said. “If somebody from Graham County wanted to come up here and take the test, we wouldn’t be opposed to that. Why would we? Honestly, if it worked out better for them or provided a little more flexibility for them, this is all about just that — giving people an opportunity to have a better life.”
Tredway and her siblings grew up homeschooled. The schedule allowed them to travel to jobs with their mother, Megan, a photographer.
They considered several online degree programs when it came time for high school, but discovered those degrees wouldn’t be accepted in every state. So, they turned to the GED program, which is widely accepted.
“A lot of people when they hear about me getting a GED, they think it was because I failed school or I wasn’t good enough,” Tredway said. “There’s a stigma around that and I think Nicole and the library have done a really good job at breaking that.”
After spending some time studying, she took her first subject test in September and her final ones in December.
“If people are thinking about getting a GED, it’s a solid plan and a respectable plan,” she said. “At the end of the day, you’re still graduating. It was thankfully not that stressful of a process and I learned a lot.”
People interested in pursuing the GED testing can contact the Greenlee County Superintendent of Schools office at (928) 865-2822.