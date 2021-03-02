Greenlee County's annual Health and Science Fair may be a little late this year, but it's still happening.
This year's fair will be a week-long mix of in-person and virtual events, said Laura Dorrell, chief nursing officer at Gila Health Resources and one of the event's coordinators.
In pre-COVID-19 days, roughly 40 vendors would set up at Morenci Elementary School in February. Since social distancing makes that impossible to do right now, Dorrell gave vendors and community members an extra month to come up with outside-the-box ideas on how they could successfully hold a fair this year.
In the end, the group decided to stream multiple presentations online, while others will be holding outside events, she said.
"This year the theme is March into Fun, Fitness and Health," she said.
The streaming events can be viewed on the Morenci Facebook page March 2- March 13.
A full fair schedule will be posted soon, but they already know the Clifton Hotel chef will stream a cooking demonstration, the Gila Watershed Partnership will stream a presentation about their goals and a Zoomba class will take place outside. The Safford City Graham County Library will also give away take-and-make craft packets for kids and a triathlon will be held March 10. Gila Health Resources will be giving a presentation on how to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
“This is a great project of so many people coming together to encourage people to be healthy even in the middle of a pandemic,” she said. “It’s a complete collaboration of the health department, Gila Health Resources and nonprofits. It’s not just one entity working to put on this event.”