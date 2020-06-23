There are groups of people in the U.S. who believe police brutality and racial inequalities in policing would simply go away if law enforcement agencies had their funding withdrawn. The reality is everyday citizens would suffer the consequences, Greenlee County law enforcement officials said.
If the Clifton Police Department were to lose any funding, Chief Omar Negrete said it would be extremely difficult to choose where the funding would be taken from.
“We don’t have nearly the same budget as the LAPD or a big city. A cut to us would be tremendous, it would hit us hard,” said Negrete.
“We wouldn’t want to make cuts where it was going to affect the community, to where we couldn’t respond to calls,” he said. “Perhaps cleaning supplies, vehicle supplies. Things like that help us to be ready for the job. It could be training. We don’t want that but it could be a reality, depending on what the conversation is. That’s the last thing we want.”
Greenlee County Sheriff Tim Sumner said defunding police is “absolutely” not the right answer for addressing issues such as excessive force and racial bias. Law enforcement agencies actually need more funding to provide better training to its officers, he said.
“It’s completely the opposite of making the progress that needs to occur. The trainings have already been slowly diminishing and defunding over the years,” Sumner said.
He doesn’t even want to imagine a world with no law enforcement, he said.
“A society that has less and less police or no police at all? It’s going to be a chaotic society. If people want to go down to a complete free-for-all and only the strongest survive and these types of things, that leads to extreme problems. I think people are not seeing the big picture. They’re looking at what they think will be an immediate fix. Hit the police where it will hurt, take their money, take their equipment, take resources from them...but it would be a great detriment to our society.”
He believes most residents in Greenlee County are pro-law enforcement.
“I think we’re very blessed to have good relationship with all of our residents,” he said.