When it comes to filling out the 2020 Census, Greenlee County residents are not doing well. Only three of Arizona's 15 counties are doing a worse job.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, only 35.4 percent of Greenlee County's residents have filled it out. Statewide, 58.6 percent of Arizonans have participated. In Graham County, 51.7 percent have filled theirs out.
Clifton officials believe the poor response is due to COVID-19’s impact on community outreach.
Clifton Town Manager Rudy Perez said it is vital for community members to participate in the census because there is a value which is placed on each participant for government allocated funds.
When someone fills out the census, Perez said it ensures that anywhere from $2,000 to $4,000 in federal funding will be designated to the community where that individual resides.
That money is used for such things as road improvements, education and health care, he said.
“The Town of Clifton and Greenlee County has not participated at the rate that we would like to participate in. So we need to do something in innovative and creative ways to assist our residents in making sure they fill out the census questionnaire,” Perez said. “We’ll either gain or lose resources based on the number of people who are counted in our community.”
Perez said multiple community gatherings centered on census taking had to be called off due to COVID-19.
Aside from events, the Clifton Public Library, which would have been a place for community members to take the census online, has been closed to the public.
Public education regarding the census has also been difficult due to the virus, he said. However, Perez said he will be holding a meeting with department heads next week to figure out how to assist the community in filling out the census.
“We need to do whatever we can to make sure everyone is counted in Clifton and Greenlee County,” Perez said.
In 2010, 45.4 percent of Greenlee County responded to the census.
Clifton mayor Luis Montoya agreed with Perez saying COVID-19 has made it difficult for the town to educate the community on the importance of the census and assist in census-taking.
“Obviously we’re a small community. For us in Clifton, it’s almost crucial that every single person is counted,” said Montoya. “We are interested in getting everyone counted.”
If the census numbers are off, the communities struggles to provide for more people with less funding, Montoya said.