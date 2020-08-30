Wise, talented and kind. Those are just a few of the words Greenlee County Attorney Jeremy Ford used to describe his senior paralegal, Lillian Christine Hancock, when nominating her for the Arizona Prosecuting Attorney's Advisory Council Lifetime Achievement Award.
Those words and everything else Ford wrote about Hancock must have resonated because Hancock was bestowed the award Friday during the council's annual Administrative Professionals Conference. The event was held virtually this year.
Hancock has worked in the Greenlee County Attorney's Office for 20 years, serving in every role from victim advocate to senior paralegal, Ford wrote in his nomination letter.
"Chris manages all our office's grants, supervises our legal assistant, trains, and performs all functions of a paralegal for three busy prosecutors. In short, Chris is and has always been a miracle worker. She is the bedrock of our office and one of the chief reasons people love working for the Greenlee County Attorney's Office," Ford wrote.
Even long after people have left the office, they stay in touch with Hancock, Ford said.
Having Hancock as his senior paralegal when he was elected was a "tremendous advantage," he said.
"She has literally written the book on how to run the office (the book is both long and detailed)," Ford wrote.
"Chris is the reason our office has been so cohesive over the years. From hand-tatting American flags for prosecutors and staff members (over 10,000 stitches each), to administering all our grants, Chris is simply a superhero. She is one of those precious staff members who always seems to be reading your mind and accomplishing everything you need before you ask. Working with her has been one of the highlights of my career," Ford said.
She's trained a large number of legal assistants over the years and she's been greatly missed while everyone works from him, he said.
"It is impossible to list all the cases over the years Chris has had a hand in. From sex cases to homicide cases, she has simply seen them all. She has comforted victims, prepared copious amounts of exhibits, worked way too late, and sprinted to filing desks to get documents in at the last minute," Ford wrote. "She has always done so with a positive attitude and a willingness to do anything necessary to get the job done."
Ford called Hancock "simply a standout."
"My career would not have been the same without her aid, help, wisdom, and advice," he said.