Greenlee County has registered 102 voters since Jan. 1 and the Republican party now has more members than the Democratic party.
According to Greenlee County Recorder Sharie Milheiro, the county now has 4,842 registered voters. Of those, 1,746 are Republicans and 1,681 are Democrats.
The Democratic Party lost 129 voters between Jan. 1 and the primary on Aug. 4, but picked up 25 new voters between then and Oct. 5, Milheiro said.
The Republican Party picked up 137 voters between Jan. 1 and Aug. 4 and another 73 since then, she said.
Oct. 5 was supposed to be the final day to register to vote in Arizona, however that has now been extended until Oct. 23.
In a ruling late Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Steven Logan said the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions on travel and gathering imposed by Gov. Doug Ducey made it difficult for some groups to fulfill their goals of getting more people to register to vote. So he said that, at least for this year, Monday's deadline does not apply.
Instead, he is directing the state's 15 county recorders to accept all voter registration applications received by 5 p.m. on Oct. 23.
Secretary of State Katie Hobbs will not appeal the decision.
"We need to give the voters clarity,'' said aide Murphy Hebert. "We don't want to prolong this.''
But Kory Langhofer already has filed a notice of appeal.
Langhofer represents the Republican National Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee. Logan had given them permission to intercede in the case.
He contends that Mi Familia Vota and the Arizona Coalition for Change waited too long -- until Sept. 29 -- before filing suit. That is based on Supreme Court precedents, going back more than a decade, which frown on making changes in the process so close to an election.
Langhofer also argues that the challengers have known for months that the pandemic and the Ducey-imposed restrictions had cut into their ability to sign up new voters. That delay alone, he said, is reason to toss the case..
Howard Fischer from Capitol Media Services contributed to this report.