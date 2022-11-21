Lead-line winners for the 2022 Greenlee Junior Rodeo Series pictured are, from left, Santiago Hernandez, Eliana Armstrong, Austen Munoz, Callie Sue Sanchez, Clancy Zerbel and Qlell Crawford. Not pictured are Liam Rodriguez, Noah Rodriguez, Wylie Laney, Valentin Hernandez and Laney Wylie.
More than 120 people gathered at the Greenlee County Fairgrounds Friday night to celebrate the hard work and great riding of Greenlee Junior Rodeo series winners.
"We are thrilled with the turnout for the 2022 Greenlee Junior Rodeo Series," Kassi Mortensen, board member said Monday. "This has been one of our biggest series to date! We awarded prizes to more than 75 kiddos."
Freeport McMoRan and United Way funded the prizes, she said.
Highest point all-around winners in multiple ages categories took home saddles: Ages 5 and under boy winner was Colt Sanchez (no 5 and under girl); ages 6-8 boy, Gatlin Duffy; girl, Klara Mortensen; ages 9-11 boy, Kolter Zerbel; girl, Khloe Holder; ages 12-14 boy, Tanner Frost; girl, Sidney Graves, and ages 15-18 girl, Alexis Haggard.
Team roping saddles and champion buckles went to Levi Segovia, champion header, and Alexis Haggard, champion heeler.
The following winners received buckles in their respective categories: Barrel racing winners included Colt Sanchez in 5 and under; Gatlin Duffy in the 6-8 year-old class; Mesa Bruton, ages 9-11 category, Sidney Graves in the 12-14, and Alexis Haggard in the 15-18 bracket.
Flag race winners were Colt Sanchez, 5 and under; Klara Mortensen, 6-8 class, and Emilia Warner, 9-11.
In pole bending, Charlie Jean Sanchez swept the competition in the 6-8 year-old category; Mesa Bruton won in the 9-11 class; 12-14 year-old division winner was Dessani Duffy, and Elissa Sumner won the 15-18 category.
Goat-tying winners were Klara Mortensen , 6-8 years; Brody Topmiller, 9-11; Kaydee Zerbel, 12-14, and Alexis Haggard, 15-18.
Breakaway ropers who took home buckles were Emilia Warner in the 9-11 category; Sidney Graves, 12-14, and Alexis Haggard, 15-18.
The steer dobbin winner was Quade Mortensen; step down winner, Kolter Zerbel, and calf touch winner was Tanner Frost.
Earning recognition as Up and Comers were Paisley Waters, Kaydyn Topmiller, Blainey Fischler, Hayden McCall and Adelina Segovia.
Steer riding winners Kolter Zerbel (6-10) and Lane Frost (11-14). Each received a buckle and custom gear bag.
Last, but not least, were the 5-and-under lead-in winners: Austen Munoz, Callie Sue Sanchez, Clancy Zerbel, Liam Rodriguez, Noah Rodriguez, Wylie Laney, Eliana Armstrong, Qlell Crawford, Laney Wiley, Santiago Hernandez and Valentin Hernandez.