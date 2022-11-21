greenlee kids.jpg

Lead-line winners for the 2022 Greenlee Junior Rodeo Series pictured are, from left, Santiago Hernandez, Eliana Armstrong, Austen Munoz, Callie Sue Sanchez, Clancy Zerbel and Qlell Crawford. Not pictured are Liam Rodriguez, Noah Rodriguez, Wylie Laney, Valentin Hernandez and Laney Wylie.

Greenlee Junior Rodeo Series participants gathered Friday night for an awards ceremony honoring their dedication and hard work.

More than 120 people gathered at the Greenlee County Fairgrounds Friday night to celebrate the hard work and great riding of Greenlee Junior Rodeo series winners. 

"We are thrilled with the turnout for the 2022 Greenlee Junior Rodeo Series," Kassi Mortensen, board member said Monday. "This has been one of our biggest series to date! We awarded prizes to more than 75 kiddos."

