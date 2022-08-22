Greenlee libraries gain new STEAM learning resources

A child at the Duncan Public Library explores one of the STEAM Academy tablets recently acquired by the Greenlee Public Library System.

Two grants, totaling more than $11,000, have allowed the Greenlee County Library System to expand children’s access to cutting-edge educational materials.

A recent grant of $7,777 from Freeport-McMoRan enabled the library system to purchase 61 STEAM Academy Launchpads that are available for checkout to younger patrons.

Greenlee County Library System acquired this stack of Penworthy STEAM to Go kits through a grant from the Arizona State Library.

