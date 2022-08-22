Greenlee libraries gain new STEAM learning resources

Two grants, totaling more than $11,000, have allowed the Greenlee County Library System to expand children’s access to cutting-edge educational materials.
A recent grant of $7,777 from Freeport-McMoRan enabled the library system to purchase 61 STEAM Academy Launchpads that are available for checkout to younger patrons.
The Launchpads, sold by a company called Playaway, are tablets that are pre-loaded with collections of learning applications and videos grouped by age and ready to use without connecting to the internet.
Duncan and Clifton public libraries both received 26 tablets, and Blue Public Library received 9 tablets.
Playaway’s Launchpad Academies, according to the company’s website, offer structured “digital learning solutions that help kids develop skills, one step at a time. Every Academy tablet combines apps, videos, and storybooks for a multimodal learning approach that gives kids the tools to learn the way they learn best.”
Launchpad academies are available offering guided programs for reading, pre-kindergarten and STEAM. The latter is an educational approach that stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics.
STEAM expands on the principles found in STEM programs by incorporating the arts into those disciplines. The idea is to connect learning in technical disciplines with those of creative disciplines to help foster innovation and enhance problem-solving skills.
“STEAM Academy offers an interdisciplinary approach that combines science, technology, engineering, art, and math skills learned in the classroom and connects them to things kids see every day,” Greenlee County Librarian Karen Soohy explained in a release.
Examples of topics on the tablets include Nature and Environment, Creation and Sound, Evaluation and Calculation, Engineering and Design and Technology and Space. The topics are presented using a variety of popular software, stories and videos that make learning fun.
“The tablets have gotten a lot of great responses from both parents and kids,” Soohy said.
“One parent commented that their child was having so much fun using it, they probably didn’t even realize they were learning something,” she added.
In addition to the Freeport-McMoRan grant for the Launchpads, the Arizona State Library recently announced that the Duncan and Clifton libraries were chosen to participate in the Check-out Learning opportunity.
Both libraries were able to apply for Penworthy’s STEAM to Go kits collection valued at about $3,500. These kits will provide access to educational resources that encourage children’s literacy.
The STEAM to Go kits integrate high interest prebound books with interactive STEAM resources to create safe and innovative learning environments that foster the development of critical thinking, problem solving, and creativity, Soohy said.
The project is supported by the Arizona State Library, Archives & Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.