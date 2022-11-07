Greenlee County schools all received passing marks for the 2021-2022 school year in Arizona State Board of Education's school report cards released Nov. 1.

Two of the three schools that comprise the Morenci Unified School District — Morenci High and Metcalf Elementary — received A's in the most recent rankings, while Fairbanks Middle School registered a B. Duncan Elementary and Duncan High of the Duncan Unified School District received a C and a B, respectively.

Tags

Load comments