Greenlee County schools all received passing marks for the 2021-2022 school year in Arizona State Board of Education's school report cards released Nov. 1.
Two of the three schools that comprise the Morenci Unified School District — Morenci High and Metcalf Elementary — received A's in the most recent rankings, while Fairbanks Middle School registered a B. Duncan Elementary and Duncan High of the Duncan Unified School District received a C and a B, respectively.
This was the first year schools have received new grades since the 2018-2019 school year. The state carried over the grades from 2018-2019 to the 2019-2020 academic year due to COVID, and in 2020-2021, the pandemic result in the state Legislature electing to pause the grading system altogether.
Assessment, growth scores and other measures are compiled and submitted to the Department of Education. The State Board of Education sets “cut scores,” which are the number of points required to earn an A, B, C or D. The Department then calculates the letter grades using the cut scores and the data submitted by schools.
An A (excellent) represents distinguished performance on the statewide assessment, significant student growth, high four-year graduation rates, students on track to proficiency and overall performance that is significantly higher than state average.
A B grade (highly performing) indicates high performance on statewide assessment and/or significant student growth and/or higher four-year graduation rates and/or moving students to proficiency at a higher rate than the state average.
C (performing) reflects adequate performance but indicates a need for improvement on some indicators, such as proficiency, growth or graduation rate.
D (minimally performing) denotes inadequate performance in proficiency, growth and/or four-year graduation rate relative to the state average.
An F grade (failing) is assigned to schools that demonstrated systematic failures in proficiency, growth and graduation rates (below 67 percent). Performance is in bottom 5 percent of the state.
Five quantifiable factors go into the grades:
Student growth from year to year, or, for high-performing students, maintenance of top achievement. Individual students are compared year to year, rather than comparing one class to the previous year’s class. For elementary schools, growth accounts for 50 percent of a school’s grade.
Proficiency on the statewide assessment, AASA or ACT.
English language proficiency and growth (as measured by AZELLA).
Indicators measuring if an elementary student is ready for success in high school and high school students are ready for success in career or higher education.
High school graduation rates.
A school may appeal its letter grade until 5 p.m. on Nov. 15. Grounds for an appeal are limited to incorrect data, environmental issues or events, adverse testing conditions, school or community emergency, and school tragedy or other substantive events.