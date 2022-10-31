Greenlee County Sheriff Tim Sumner

Greenlee County Sheriff Tim Sumner hasn't budged since March on his refusal to install GPS tracking systems in GCSO allocated vehicles, County Administrator Derek Rapier confirmed.

“The sheriff is still refusing to want GPS in any of his cars,” Rapier told this newspaper. “We have not solved the GPS issue yet.”

