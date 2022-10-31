Greenlee County Sheriff Tim Sumner hasn't budged since March on his refusal to install GPS tracking systems in GCSO allocated vehicles, County Administrator Derek Rapier confirmed.
“The sheriff is still refusing to want GPS in any of his cars,” Rapier told this newspaper. “We have not solved the GPS issue yet.”
The GCSO vehicles are currently titled to Greenlee County, he said. “There is GPS tracking on all our regular vehicles other than those associated with the sheriff’s department,” he added. “We strongly believe that the ability to put GPS units [in] is up to the Board of Supervisors."
The GPS issue is “one of several areas where he [Sumner] is wanting to pull away from the general county structure," Rapier said, adding that Sumner “has now been advocating to establish his own fleet.”
Rapier stated that Sumner has been bypassing the Greenlee County Fleet Department to take GCSO vehicles in to Austin’s Auto Advantage in Safford for servicing. Sumner subsequently provided bills for those services for the months of June, July and August to the Board of Supervisors, requesting reimbursement.
Included in the meeting minutes is a letter dated June 20 that Rapier sent to Austin’s Auto Advantage, addressing “what appears to be service for two Greenlee County vehicles assigned to the sheriff’s office.” The vehicles listed were a 2013 Chevy Tahoe and a 2020 Chevy Silverado pickup truck.
“It is my understanding that these services were arranged for by the Greenlee County Sheriff or one or more of his employees,” the letter reads, citing A.R.S. 11-201, which states “The powers of a county shall be exercised only by the board of supervisors or by agents and officers acting under its authority and authority of law.”
Greenlee County acting through its board of supervisors has NOT authorized the sheriff’s office to obtain vehicle services anywhere other than the Greenlee County Fleet Department,” the letter states.
The board agreed to pay for services up the date of the letter, but included the following admonition: “Be advised that any work performed on Greenlee County Vehicles, including vehicles assigned to the Greenlee County Sheriff’s Office, and any invoice presented subsequent to this letter will not be honored or paid by Greenlee County” unless that servicing was arranged by the county fleet shop.
According to the document, copies of the letter were sent to Sumner; Scott Adams, Greenlee County attorney; and supervisors Richard Lunt, David Gomez and Ron Campbell.
A letter dated one month later, on July 20, and addressed to Sumner is also included in the meeting minutes.
“At the last board meeting, you insinuated that you have also contacted Kempton’s regarding similar services, and I recently learned that you have attempted to make arrangements with yet another vendor for lubrication services for fleet vehicles assigned to your department,” Rapier writes in the letter.
Additionally, I have reviewed a copy of your July 14 email to members of the board indicating that you are proceeding to establish your own IT services and separate these services from the county IT system.”
The letter further stated, “(T)he county will not pay for other goods or services which you may be considering but which the Board has not authorized such as, but not limited to, IT, HR and finance personnel, contracts or services.”
In meeting minutes from the Sept. 7 Board of Supervisors meeting, Sumner requested $104,599 for the month of September in addition to the budget, voicing concerns around the vehicle fleet and IT services.
Citing A.R.S. 11-444, which covers the expenses of the sheriff as a county charge, Sumner asked for his own IT administrator, an exempt position for the Sheriff’s Office. In a Powerpoint presentation to the board, Sumner said he has used his evidence technician to supplement county IT services, minutes note. He also said “his office’s productivity and efficiency are being hampered due to IT services,” and he asked for his own full-time IT person.
Approval was denied “due to lack of motion by any member of the board,” meeting minutes state.
Rapier explained all vehicles in all departments are purchased with funds belonging to Greenlee County, the minutes state. He said the sheriff "does not have contract authority over the county’s vehicles.”
The board voted to reject payment of an invoice from Austin’s Auto dated Aug. 30.
“I suppose there’s always the option to litigate these issues,” Rapier said.
But, he added, that’s not the best way to resolve issues, in his opinion.
“I can tell you the board does not want to litigate,” he said. “County government works best when there’s mutual trust.”
Sumner has not responded to requests for comment.