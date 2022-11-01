Greenlee County's sheriff and the Board of Supervisors may be headed to court.
Sheriff Tim Sumner advised the board at its Tuesday meeting that he intends to pursue legal action against the board.
The two parties have been at an impasse since at least March 9, when Sumner refused to allow the installation of new GPS tracking devices on the sheriff’s vehicle fleet.
Further topics of contention have involved IT service, fleet maintenance and the interpretation of ARS 11-444, a statute that covers the county's role in sheriff expenses.
“Moving forward, it looks like it’s going to have to go this route,” Sumner said via Zoom.
Chief Deputy County Attorney Jeremy Ford stated that he had procured third-party legal representation for Sumner though the Phoenix law firm Moyes Sellers and Hendricks.
“Clearly, the County Attorney’s Office cannot represent one or even both sides of this dispute,” Ford said.
District 2 Supervisor Ron Campbell referred to Sumner’s complaints as a “laundry list of concerns” and wondered at the fundamental issue.
“My suspicion is that it surrounds 11-444,” Derek Rapier, county administrator said. “Who has the ability to spend money for the county and under what circumstances?”
Campbell asked if any elected official had ever sued Greenlee County.
“About 25 years ago, the assessor went out and got outside council,” Rapier said. No lawsuit was filed, he added.
“In my tenure of nearly 30 years, no elected official has sued the county,” Rapier added.
In a follow-up call with Rapier, he confirmed it seems Sumner intends to litigate.
Rapier, both at the board meeting and during the interview with this newspaper, said that the county had anticipated the possibility of litigation and had allocated additional monies to the general services fund for the next fiscal year to cover the costs.
“The attorneys of both sides are going to be paid out of the general fund,” he said.
Regarding 11-444, Greenlee's current chief executive and former county attorney observed, “You can never read laws in isolation of other laws.”
He explained the statute predated the statehood of Arizona.
“ARS 11-201 gives the power of budgeting to the Board of Supervisors,” he said.
“I still think the board would look for reasonable resolutions,” he said.
Campbell echoed Rapier.
“First, I would hope that we would be able to work it out internally,” Campbell said Tuesday afternoon.
Campbell has served on the board for a decade
“We’ve always had a good working relationship and I hope we still do,” he said of Sumner.
In response to Sumner’s interpretation of ARS 11-444, he expressed concern about a lack of checks and balances and differences in accountability and budgeting. He stated that he asked initially if any other sheriff’s office in Arizona held to the statute.
The answer was no.
The sheriff’s budget — which Rapier stated is generally underused — is set at more than $5.4 million for fiscal year 2023, according to official county budget forms. However, the county has stipulated how funds can be used.
If the sheriff were to continue to withdraw his fleet, request a separate IT person and use facilities elsewhere, billing the supervisors later, it would amount to double billing taxpayers, Campbell said.
“I do believe it is a duplication in services,” he said.
“At the end of the day, I think we’re extremely fair,” he added. “I don’t believe litigation is the best solution for the taxpayers of Greenlee County.”
Sumner could not be reached for comment.