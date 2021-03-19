Groundbreaking ceramics artist Christine Nofchissey McHorse found a community of artists, friends, and admirers in northern New Mexico, and eventually around the world, but according to her husband, she never forgot her childhood growing up in Greenlee County in the 1940’s, 50’s, and 60’s.
“She liked her childhood there in Clifton,” Joel McHorse, Nofchissey McHorse’s husband of 52 years, said.
Nofchissey often spoke of an art teacher of hers from Clifton High School who pushed her to make art her career and the memory of the smell of clay being ripped from the mountainside by the San Francisco River, McHorse said. She believed her future would be tied up with that smell of clay.
She was right.
Nofchissey McHorse made intricate, almost gravity-defying, ceramic sculptures inspired in equal parts by New Mexican Pueblo pottery, contemporary and avant-garde art and architecture like 20th century Catalan architect Antoni Gaudi, and her own Navajo heritage.
Her work is admired and showcased around the world, from the Smithsonian’s American Art Museum in Washington D.C., to the private collection of people like Princess Diana of the British royal family, according to her brother.
Nofchissey McHorse passed away from COVID-19 in Santa Fe, New Mexico Feb. 17. She was 72 years old.
“She made pottery that was unprecedented, sumptuous and utterly remarkable,” Garth Clark, Nofchissey McHorse’s longtime art agent, said, adding that, like an Italian Renaissance sculptor using a single block of marble, Nofchissey McHorse would carve and contort her clay into mesmerizing elastic shapes, completely unlike any potter before or since, out of a single block of clay. Shapes that mimic the way the wind blows on the high desert, or the way streams of water twist and wrap around mountains.
“Her way of thinking and working was completely different than anybody else. She made the clay work for her,” Cark said, “But she was also a delight. She had an incredible sense of humor and optimism. She always believed she could make a difference, and she did.”
Born in Morenci and raised in Clifton, Nofchissey McHorse’s father worked at Phelps Dodge’s Morenci mine as a Caterpillar bulldozer operator. Spurred on by familial encouragement, Nofchissey McHorse moved to the newly opened Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico as a teenager in the early 1960’s, originally to study jewelry making. At the IAIA, she met and eventually married Joel McHorse from the Taos Pueblo. There, McHorse’s grandmother introduced her to Taos Pueblo mica-speckled clay pottery making.
McHorse’s work stayed fairly close to the style of Taos Pueblo pottery, but something clicked after she turned 50 years old, Clark said. It was then she began making the beautifully intricate and perplexing ceramics she became known for, unleashing her own creativity while integrating the art and craftsmanship of Taos Pueblo pottery, and her own Navajo artistic heritage and background into her work.
McHorse said that even as her art got more and more popular in the art world, she would still find time to go back to Clifton regularly for family functions while her parents and relatives were still alive and living in town.
“She always told us she loved us. She was very loving to her friends and family,” Dennis Nofchissey, her brother, said, “She would teach kids, or anybody, that would want to learn and share her talent.”
Nofchissey added that even if she couldn’t physically visit family members in Clifton or on the Navajo Nation, she’d always check up on them with regular phone calls.
In hopes of sharing her work more broadly, McHorse wants to both exhibit some of Nofchissey McHorse’s work in a gallery space he’s building in their Santa Fe home, but he’s also hoping to take some of her work on a touring exhibition to different galleries across the country, including to Clifton, if he can find an appropriate space to exhibit her work in.
“We just want to honor her and continue her memory,” McHorse said, “She was an inspiration, and we want to continue her legacy.”