Jett Skousen got his freedom back from a man who understands what he’s going through.
Jett is 14 and was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a degenerative muscle disorder, when he was 3.
“He lost his freedom, so to speak, and I thought it would be great to do something for him,” said Luke Hatch, founder of Families Fighting Cancer Together. “It would be good to do something for the family so they could go out and do things as a family, which with a regular wheelchair was not possible.”
The organization got a hold of a terrain hopper that allows Jett to get outside. The family recently went hiking in the Grand Canyon.
“I’ve seen him out there just driving the hopper having a good time. It’s good that he can do that and get some of his freedom back,” Hatch said.
Hatch knows the challenge of facing an unforeseen illness in a child. He lost his son 21-year-old son Carson to cancer 10 years ago.
“We know what it’s like to go through that struggle,” he said.
Hatch formed Families Fighting Cancer Together about 18 months ago to give families facing lots of challenges a helping hand, including aiding with transportation.
“We help them with gas, food and transportation,” he said. “We help them get to their appointments, checkups, treatments, hospitals. Because we’re rural, everybody in Graham and Greenlee counties has to travel for pediatric care.”
They’ve helped about a half-dozen families and want to do more.
“People donate to help the families – nobody gets paid in the organization, it’s all volunteers. People reach out and say, ‘I want to help.’ They like what we’re doing,” he said.
To grow the organization, Hatch uses social media, writes grant proposals and holds fundraisers. The next event is a pickleball tournament June 18 at Thatcher High School. Go to their website to sign up or to learn more (https://ffct.us).
“We’re still fairly new and just trying to get our name out there,” Hatch said. “It’s kind of a challenge but we’re getting there.”