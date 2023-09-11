Business Association of Chase Creek

A planning meeting for the upcoming Clifton Festival of Lights is attended by several people on Sept. 6. It was organized by the Business Association of Chase Creek. The group will be sponsoring the annual festival, which will be held on Dec. 2. 

 PHOTO SUSAN BREEN

The Clifton Festival of Lights has for many years been held on the first Saturday of December and it will remain so, at least for the time being. The 2023 festival will be held Dec. 2.

There had been an effort by some to change the parade date in Clifton to Dec. 9, but the idea did not gain any traction at a Sept. 6 meeting held by the Business Association of Chase Creek. About 30 people attended the meeting and almost everyone present was in favor of keeping the traditional date.

Tags

Load comments