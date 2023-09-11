A planning meeting for the upcoming Clifton Festival of Lights is attended by several people on Sept. 6. It was organized by the Business Association of Chase Creek. The group will be sponsoring the annual festival, which will be held on Dec. 2.
The Clifton Festival of Lights has for many years been held on the first Saturday of December and it will remain so, at least for the time being. The 2023 festival will be held Dec. 2.
There had been an effort by some to change the parade date in Clifton to Dec. 9, but the idea did not gain any traction at a Sept. 6 meeting held by the Business Association of Chase Creek. About 30 people attended the meeting and almost everyone present was in favor of keeping the traditional date.
For one thing, changing it to Dec. 9 would definitely cause a conflict. It is the date on which the Duncan Festival of Lights is scheduled.
It has been a years-long tradition that Clifton's and Duncan's festivals have been held on separate weekends.
The Clifton festival will be in its 27th year of existence. Duncan began its lights festival a few years after Clifton began its celebration to kick off the Christmas holiday season. And it has worked out very well. There are plenty of folks from the Duncan area who attend the Christmas celebration. Likewise, many from Clifton and Morenci drive to Duncan to enjoy more Christmas cheer.
The separate dates also make it possible for folks from Freeport McMoRan Inc. to participate in both parades. The copper company always has a most unique and attractive entry in each parade. The entry is the same for both events and in either town it always draws plenty of oohs and ahhs.
The Clifton Festival has grown bigger and bigger through the years. Some say the only bigger annual public event in Greenlee County is the county fair, which runs for three days. In fact it begins later this week, on Sept. 14 at the fairgrounds in Duncan.
The affair in Clifton draws hundreds of people and is held on Clifton's historic Chase Creek Street. There are always many attractions that include vendors selling food, hot coffee and chocolate and other items from trinkets, clothing, jewelry and much more.
Among the two favorite attractions are the food and the Parade of Lights. Chase Creek is narrow, but there is plenty of space for folks to mingle, dance and have fun in general. There has long been a live band playing at the festival.
The Parade of Lights will be brightened this year due to many antique-fashioned street lights that have been erected by the town during the past year. In the past attendees have had to literally "watch their step" because certain places along the street have been in deep shadows. Not so any more.
The parade always features a variety of entries ranging from the Morenci High School Marching Band to those with a very homemade touch. Children are often featured on several entries. Entries have always involved a great deal of creativity by locals.
When it was announced at the Sept. 6 meeting that the business association will be organizing and sponsoring the festival, Clifton Town Manager Rudy Perez was definitely on board with the idea. He said it was a good idea "to pass on the torch" to the businesses.
For information on the festival, contact Chase Creek business owner Teresa Greenwell at (928) 322-3871 or Marina Morales, (928) 965-3815.
