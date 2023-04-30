Daniel Adelman

Daniel Adelman

PHOENIX — The group that convinced voters last year to expose "dark money'' contributions to political campaigns wants a federal judge to toss a bid by a conservative advocacy group to kill the new law.

In court filings Friday, attorneys for Voters' Right to Know said there is nothing inherently unconstitutional about ensuring that voters know the true source of funds being spent to influence their decisions on candidates and ballot measures.

