Madden Bingham participated in her final Graham County Fair, Oct. 6-9, and the Thatcher High Senior and Future Farmers of America member went out in style, placing first in three showmanship categories and four market categories over the course of Thursday and Friday.
And that’s leaving out the part where she won grand champion steer and reserve grand champion swine.
Bingham entered the weekend having spent the better part of the past year raising three steers and three swine for this year’s fair. For her efforts, she walked away with first place finishes in classes 6 and 9 of the market swine competitions and classes 4 and 6 of the market beef competitions, as well as top prize in the senior divisions for swine showmanship, beef showmanship and all-species showmanship.
Her Class 6 steer, a 1,430-pound mammoth named Harlem, won grand champion on Friday, one-upping her Class 6 swine, which won reserve grand champion a day earlier.
Harlem outweighed the reserve champion by 110 pounds and took home $12.50 per pound with a hanging weight of 1,200 pounds. Her reserve champion hog sold for $20 per pound for a hanging weight of 250 pounds.
Bingham said she plans to use her fair earnings to help pay for her college education.
Her runner-up in the market steer competition, 12-year-old Braxton Hoisington, had a pretty solid fair himself. His reserve grand champion, a 1,320-pound brockel-faced brute named Bigun, snagged $9.50 per pound for a hanging weight of 1,200 pounds.
He also happened to show the fair’s grand champion swine, while also claiming top spot as the junior steer showman.
Apparently it runs in the family, because Braxton’s kid sister Nola, 11, left the fairgrounds with prizes of her own, including a buckle for the Class 2 steer and another in showmanship for winning the Junior Round Robin competition for overall showmanship.
Parker Hawkins, competing in the open class, sold his grand champion lamb for $19.50 per pound, with a hanging weight of 140 pounds. Runner-up Adelina Segovia, also competing in the open class, sold her live weight 163-pound lamb for $17 per pound on a hanging weight of 140 pounds.
Current market rate announced at the beginning of the auction were $1.38 for beef, $1.70 per pound for sheep, and 90 cents per pound for swine.