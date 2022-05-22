It’s a Saturday morning and a group of 10 people are gathered around a table at the University of Arizona’s Greenlee County Cooperative Extension in Duncan for a workshop about container gardening and composting.
The host is Bill Cook, who has been with the Extension office for seven years and has led gardening workshops for the community since 2014.
Cook was born in Peoria, in the Phoenix metro area. He moved to the Verde Valley to escape the tract homes growing out of the ground and later came to Greenlee County, where he has been ever since.
Cook has been working with plants for much of his life. He owned and operated a landscaping business for more than 25 years, raised cattle, worked as a golf course greenskeeper and as a commercial agriculturist growing crops including hops and cotton.
Before going to work for the Cooperative Extension, Cook ran a market garden and nursery where he sold fresh vegetables and plants that customers could take home and grow themselves.
Cook says food security is one of the biggest benefits of home and community gardening, and stresses the importance of maintaining local seed libraries.
“A good example of food security is our seed libraries. When you go into a seed library, you’re getting seeds that are locally grown, plants that are adapted to [the local environment],” he said.
He said when a gardener purchases seeds online or from a home and garden store, they risk purchasing seeds not necessarily meant to grow in the local environment.
Cook says one of the biggest challenges to gardening in Greenlee County is the weather, specifically the heat and high winds during the growing season.
“Another one of the big challenges for most people, and this goes back to seed libraries and these classes, is the availability of appropriate gardening materials…and information,” he said.
Cook said the most important take-away from his workshops is to “learn something.” He added that “everyone has different things to learn, and every workshop has a different thing to learn.”
What’s the most important thing he has learned himself? To “accept that things change quickly. Sometimes you win and sometimes you lose, but things are always changing…every season is different,” he said.
When he isn’t gardening or working, Cook enjoys fishing and spending time with his grandkids.