water.jpg

The Duncan Valley Rural Fire Department received 294 cases of canned emergency drinking water from III Counties Distributing, a local Anheuser-Busch wholesaler partner, on Aug. 19. The water will go a long way to help firefighters stay hydrated during long incidents or disasters such as wildfires. The water was donated by Anheuser-Busch through a partnership with the National Volunteer Fire Council. Anheuser-Busch periodically pauses beer production each year to can emergency drinking water for use during natural disasters and other crises.

Tags

Load comments