Henley Edmund Pelto of Duncan passed away on May 6, 2020, at the age of 83. He was born on December 6, 1936, in Sandstone, Minnesota to parents Henri E. Pelto & Leona S. Larson Pelto.
He married Ione Cecile Walton in Florence, Arizona on March 10, 1956, and were blessed with three children Pam, Cindy, and John. Henley was a farmer/carpenter by trade, working hard to support his family.
Henley enjoyed hunting, woodworking, tending to his lake and yard, and playing solitaire on his phone. Hunting was very important to him when he was with his family. He loved to laugh and make people think with his humor. He was a fair, honest, and dependable person. He was one of a kind - forever.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years Ione Pelto, his children Pam (Joe) Sesate, Cindy Pelto, and John (Ellen) Pelto, 10 grandchildren, 23+ great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Henley was preceded in death by his parents Henri and Leona Pelto.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his home in Duncan, 381186 US Highway 70, beginning at 8 a.m. and the funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. with Pastor Brad Boyd officiating. Interment will be in the Duncan Cemetery following services.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory. Online condolences may be extended at www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com