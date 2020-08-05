The Arizona Interscholastic Association's executive board approved this fall's high school sports calendar Wednesday and even if students aren't able to physically return to schools immediately, the new schedule will allow them to join competition when possible and still be eligible for postseason games.
According to a news release, the calendars came about after several meetings between the executive board, associated committees and correspondence with member schools.
The fall sports season will be shorter, but athletes will still be able to participate in championship tournaments, according to the news release. The minimum number of contests to qualify for the postseason, regular season maximums, region tournaments and all postseason qualifying procedures will be determined by region and conference committees as soon as possible.
Due to the late start of the fall season, the board agreed the winter sports season will start one week later than normal.
The schedules:
Golf
First practice – Aug. 17
First competition – Aug. 24
Championships – Oct. 26-29 (Div. I), Nov. 2-5 (Div. II)
Cross Country
First Practice – Aug. 24
First Competition – Sept. 9
Championships – Nov. 12-13
Swimming & Diving
First Practice – Aug. 24
First Competition – Sept. 14
Championships – Nov. 5-7
Badminton
First Practice – Aug. 31
First Competition – Sept. 14
Championships – Nov. 7 (Individuals), Nov. 9-12 (Teams)
Fall Soccer
First Practice – Aug. 31
First Competition – Sept. 16
Championships – Nov. 4-7
Volleyball
First Practice – Aug. 31
First Competition – Sept. 21
Championships – Nov. 12-21
Football
First Practice – Sept. 7
First Competition – Sept. 30-Oct. 3
Championships – Dec. 11/12 (4A-6A & Open)
The 1A-3A conferences are currently discussing possibilities for length of their regular seasons and when to hold state championships.
"The health and safety of our student participants, coaches, officials and essential personnel, including volunteers, is the primary concern for the return of interscholastic athletics and activities," said AIA Executive Director David Hines. "We are very grateful to those who share our commitment of a return to these highly beneficial educational activities and athletics."
The board voted for a staggered beginning, according to the news relase. The start dates of each sport were identified based on information received from member schools regarding student and personnel safety and what is most easily administered by athletic directors and coaches.
“We owe it to our members to provide a direction,” stated Executive Board President and Safford Athletic Director Toni Corona. “It may be challenging to get everything going for all the schools at one time but with good communication, we can provide the best possible experience for our students in this unprecedented time. This Board and the AIA staff will continue to provide information and guidelines as we proceed.”
Once conference committees have completed the amended scheduling process, all schedules will appear live on AIAonline.org and AZPreps365.com.